Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Ex-minister Wahhab

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Ex-minister Wahhab
one hour ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the President of Arab Unitarian Party, ex-minister Wiam Wahhab.

The meeting was attended by member of Hezbollah Political Council Hajj Mohmoud Qomati.

The most important issues and files concerning the Lebanese, as well as the regional developments, have been tackled during the meeting.

