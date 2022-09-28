Sadiq Khan: Anti-Iran Violent Riots in London Completely Unacceptable

By Staff, Agencies

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan rages against the anti-Iran riots that broke out across the British capital earlier, which turned exceptionally violent, injuring a number of police officers.

"The scenes that took place last night were completely unacceptable," the official tweeted on Monday, calling for "the selfish minority," which was responsible for the violence, to “be brought to justice”.

Footage that emerged from the melee showed angry crowds shouting and pushing officers, who had formed a cordon in front of the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, Knightsbridge, The Guardian reported.

Video captured from the violent events also showed "altercations among those in the crowd, and two officers wrestling a protester to the ground, who had broken through the police line," the daily said.

Scotland Yard said several Metropolitan police officers had sustained injuries during the clashes, "including broken bones."

The London mayor added, "On behalf of all Londoners, I wish all the officers injured a swift recovery and urge anyone with information on those involved to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously."

"Violence and attacks on our police and communities will never be tolerated," he observed.

The riots took place after the death in police custody of a young Iranian woman in Tehran earlier this month.

Anti-Iranian Western officials have been trying to hijack the tragedy to promote anarchy and "regime change" rallies inside Iran, although, the Islamic Republic's highest authorities have ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, who has been named as 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.