Foreign Ministry: Malaysia, Indonesia Want to Buy Turkish Drones

Foreign Ministry: Malaysia, Indonesia Want to Buy Turkish Drones
folder_openEurope... access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Malaysia and Indonesia are interested in buying armed drones produced by Turkey’s Baykar defense firm.

The drones have proved successful in several recent regional conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, Syria and Libya.

"Many Asian countries, especially Malaysia and Indonesia, show great interest in our defense industry products. Agreements are being signed," Cavusoglu told journalists during a press conference in Tokyo, where he came to attend the funeral of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“We would most gladly meet Japan's need for drones," the minister added.

Last week, Reuters reported that 20 armed drones were delivered by Baykar to the United Arab Emirates with more expected to be purchased. The drones are equipped with laser-guided armor-piercing bombs.

