Worried ‘Israeli’ Regime Warns Soldiers of Possible West Bank Ambushes

By Staff

Amid the rising tension and the growing resistance actions in the occupied West Bank, Zionist regime officials warned the ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers that certain ‘armed cells’ are attempting to carry out ‘provocation attacks’ to force the Zionist forces to chase them, in which they lure ‘Israeli’ soldiers into an ambush by getting their attention.

The Zionist regime’s intelligence, soldiers, and observation officials were asked to stay at the highest level of alertness and watchfulness amid such kind of scenarios, according to ‘Israeli’ officials.

This strategy was used last week when shots were fired toward the illegal settlement of Har Bracha, near Nablus, as well as toward a nearby Zionist military post. The shooter managed to escape, but the ‘Israeli’ occupation military found at least 60 shell casings during sweeps.

In addition, the Palestinian social media is being heavily monitored to observe and detect individuals who could potentially carry out such resistance operations.