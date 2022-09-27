Danish Authorities: Nord Stream 2 Gas Leak Drains into Baltic Sea

By Staff, Agencies

A gas leak from Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline drained into the Baltic Sea, Danish authorities said Monday, adding that a drop in pressure was detected and advising that ships should not come within 5 nautical miles of the island of Bornholm.

Outside that zone, the Danish Energy Agency wrote in a statement that there were no security risks posed and that the incident “is not expected to have consequences for the security of Danish gas supply.”

“The preliminary assessment indicates that a leak has occurred from one of the two Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Danish area Southeast of Dueodde at Bornholm,” the agency wrote.

The Nord Stream company in charge of the pipeline confirmed a leak occurred in a brief statement published on Monday.

Reuters reported that the government of Germany, into which the Nord Stream 2 pipeline stretches, was in touch with Danish authorities and working with local law enforcement to determine the source of the leak.

The pipeline, which was intended to double the volume of gas coming from Russia directly to Germany, has been at the center of an escalating energy crisis since Russia waged a military operation in Ukraine, sending gas prices soaring worldwide.

Germany froze the $11 billion gas project after Russia began recognizing breakaway regions of Ukraine in the day leading up to the war in February.