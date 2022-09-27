Backed by “Israeli” Police, Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Again

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” settlers have once again intruded into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds under the protection of the regime’s forces as Jews celebrated their New Year, “Rosh Hashanah”.

Palestine’s official Wafa news agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the settlers broke into the site on Tuesday through the Moroccan Gate on the western side of the compound, which has been under the “Israeli” regime’s control since the beginning of the occupation of East al-Quds [Jerusalem] and the West Bank in 1967.

They then embarked on a provocative tour inside the compound and performed Talmudic rituals.

Other groups of settlers were waiting outside the Moroccan Gate, also known as Maghariba Gate, to be let in for the incursion.

“Israeli” right-wing groups have called for the storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound so as to increase Jewish presence there as Jews celebrate “Rosh Hashanah” from Monday until Wednesday.

The extremist right-wing groups openly call for turning the holy site into a Jewish worship area and tearing down the Islamic shrines in order to build a Jewish temple on the location.

Hardline “Israeli” legislators and settlers regularly storm the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied city, a provocative move that infuriates Palestinians. Such mass settler break-ins almost always take place at the behest of Tel Aviv-backed temple groups and under the auspices of the “Israeli” police in al-Quds.

The al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which sits just above the Western Wall plaza, houses both the Dome of the Rock and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

In July, “Israeli” settlers broke into the compound ahead of the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha. “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops also attacked Muslim worshipers, fired tear gas canisters at them, and detained a number of them.