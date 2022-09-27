Raisi: Western Media Empire Attempts to Distort Realities, Change Definition of Terrorism

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi sternly criticized the Western media for attempting to provide a distorted perception of realities of the world to their audience, saying every effort must be made to prevent this from happening.

Raisi made the remarks in a Monday meeting with the family of Iran’s top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General martyr Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated outside Baghdad International Airport in January 2020 on direct orders from then US President Donald Trump.

He lashed out at the enemies of the Islamic Republic for making attempts to distort realities through Western media outlets.

"Today, the [world] hegemonic system, which relies on its media empire, is trying to change the definition of terrorism and pass itself as the hero of the fight against terrorism," Raisi said.

Raisi said General Soleimani has turned into one of the "symbols of the Islamic establishment," saying that's why the enemies bear grudges against Iran's top anti-terror commander.

Addressing the 77th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] in New York on Wednesday, Raisi called for prosecution of Trump, stressing that Iran would pursue the assassination of Soleimani.

Elsewhere in his Monday remarks, Raisi noted that in numerous speeches and meetings he had during his recent trip to New York, he emphasized that European countries and the United States are now trying to whitewash the anti-Iran terrorist group Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization [MKO], which has the blood of more than 17,000 innocent Iranian people on its hands.

Raisi said the US and Europe have removed the MKO from the list of terrorist groups and are even supporting them.

The European Union, Canada, the United States, and Japan had previously listed the MKO as a “terrorist organization.” In 2012, though, the group was taken off the US and the European Union's lists of terrorist groups.

The ill-famed MKO is currently based in Albania, where it enjoys freedom of activity.

Back in February, Kazem Gharibabadi, the Judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs and secretary of the country’s High Council for Human Rights, warned Europe that its support for the MKO would come at a price just as it did with the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.

Gharibabadi censured the European Parliament for supporting the MKO and referring to it as ‘political opponents.’