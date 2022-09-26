No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Nine People Killed, Multiple Wounded in Russian School Shooting

By Staff, Agencies

Nine people were killed and many others wounded as shots were fired at a school in the city of Izhevsk in Russia’s Urals region on Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee has said.

The body of the attacker, who apparently died by suicide, was discovered by officers, police said.

One of the victims was identified as the school’s security guard, according to Republic of Udmurtia Governor Aleksandr Berchalov. “A tragedy happened in Udmurtia today,” he told journalists.

School No.88, where the shooting took place, has been evacuated, according to the education ministry.

Footage from the scene showed students and teachers running from the building, as well as victims being carried to ambulances on stretchers.

Photos from inside the classrooms where students had barricaded themselves during the shooting have also appeared online.

Izhevsk, the capital of the Russian Republic of Udmurtia, is home to 630,000 people.

