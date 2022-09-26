No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Iran Urges HR Defending Claimants to End Anti-Iran Sanctions

Iran Urges HR Defending Claimants to End Anti-Iran Sanctions
folder_openIran access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani urged the claimants of defending Iranian rights to end the sanctions they imposed against the Iranian nation.

Stating that the enemy's approach toward the Islamic Republic and its people has always been based on hypocrisy and double standards, Kanaani stressed that several western political leaders misused a tragic under-investigation event to support the rioters and put the security of the Iranian nation in danger under the pretext of defending human rights while ignoring the presence of Iranian nation in the pro-Islamic system rallies.

"Undoubtedly, the hybrid war of the enemies against the Iranian nation will be recorded in history this time along with hundreds of cases of their disgraceful failures," he added.

The senior Iranian diplomat urged those who claim to defend the rights of the Iranian nation to put aside their false slogans and put an end to decades of cruel and inhumane sanctions against the Iranian nation.

Millions of Iranian people staged mass rallies across the country to condemn the desecration of Islamic sanctities and acts of vandalism by rioters during recent protests in the country.

Iran HumanRights UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Urges HR Defending Claimants to End Anti-Iran Sanctions

Iran Urges HR Defending Claimants to End Anti-Iran Sanctions

9 hours ago
Iran To Add ‘Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis’ Vessel to Its Navy Fleet

Iran To Add ‘Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis’ Vessel to Its Navy Fleet

9 hours ago
Iran’s Judiciary Indicts 14 Individuals Over Nuclear Scientist’s Assassination

Iran’s Judiciary Indicts 14 Individuals Over Nuclear Scientist’s Assassination

11 hours ago
Huge Crowds of People Hold Rallies in Tehran to Denounce Riots, Acts of Sacrilege

Huge Crowds of People Hold Rallies in Tehran to Denounce Riots, Acts of Sacrilege

11 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 26-09-2022 Hour: 02:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot