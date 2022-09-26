Iran Urges HR Defending Claimants to End Anti-Iran Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani urged the claimants of defending Iranian rights to end the sanctions they imposed against the Iranian nation.

Stating that the enemy's approach toward the Islamic Republic and its people has always been based on hypocrisy and double standards, Kanaani stressed that several western political leaders misused a tragic under-investigation event to support the rioters and put the security of the Iranian nation in danger under the pretext of defending human rights while ignoring the presence of Iranian nation in the pro-Islamic system rallies.

"Undoubtedly, the hybrid war of the enemies against the Iranian nation will be recorded in history this time along with hundreds of cases of their disgraceful failures," he added.

The senior Iranian diplomat urged those who claim to defend the rights of the Iranian nation to put aside their false slogans and put an end to decades of cruel and inhumane sanctions against the Iranian nation.

Millions of Iranian people staged mass rallies across the country to condemn the desecration of Islamic sanctities and acts of vandalism by rioters during recent protests in the country.