Iran To Add ‘Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis’ Vessel to Its Navy Fleet

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy annou7nced that the Islamic Republic of Iran will add another vessel to its navy fleet in the near future.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that Iran is set to manufacture a new vessel named 'Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis' next year.

It took 18 months for Iran to manufacture the recently unveiled 'Martyr Soleimani' combat patrol vessel, he said.

Now Iran is able to design and make a vessel within a year, Admiral Tangsiri further noted.

The speed of Iran-made warships is more than three times that of American vessels, the commander underscored.

'Martyr Soleimani' combat patrol vessel is 67-meter long and has a 600-ton displacement weight.

