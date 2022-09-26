No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Lapid Summons ‘Israeli’ Officials to Discuss Karish Gas Rig Production

folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, on Sunday convened a ‘security’ consultation to discuss the launch of operations in the disputed Karish gas rig off the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian coast.

The consultations included War Minister Benny Gantz, senior ‘security’ officials, and energy professionals.

The purpose of the meeting was to ensure security when the Karish rig goes into production, although a final date has not been finalized and before an agreement in the Maritime border dispute with Lebanon is reached.

The Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, has repeatedly warned that the rig would be attacked once the gas drilling begins before a deal is finalized and as long as Lebanon is denied its rights and resources.

The Zionist entity said it was close to an agreement with Lebanon following the US-mediated indirect talks on the issue, and have only a few details remaining, to settle. The ‘Israeli’ regime, however, has been preparing for any scenario.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah BennyGantz YairLapid Karish

