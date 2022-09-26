Yemeni Resistance Ready to Counter All Forms of Challenges - Defense Minister

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Defense Minister Major General Mohammad al-Atifi said the Arab country’s army and allied fighters are fully prepared to counter all forms of challenges as they strive to help create an independent and powerful Yemen.

General al-Atifi made the remarks in a message on the anniversary of Yemen’s September 26 Revolution Day, which set the stage for the creation of the modern Republic of Yemen by overthrowing the Saudi-backed rulers of northern Yemen in 1962.

“Our Armed Forces have reached the level of preparedness, where they can face all potential challenges and cut off the hands of those who encroach upon our sovereignty and national principles,” he stated.

Atifi added, “The September 26 Revolution was the mother of all popular uprisings in Yemen, and its main motto was that the will of the Yemeni nation is invincible.”

“Those who hope that history will turn back are delusional. What we are witnessing today is the beginning of a path towards a strong, united and free Yemen, which will make its own decisions and govern itself independently,” he added.

Meanwhile, Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat said the crippling Saudi-led siege is the main obstacle on the path toward peace in the crisis-hit country.

“Yemen is not looking for tensions. However, the chances would be dim to secure peace if people on the opposite side refuse to exercise wisdom and rationality,” he said.

“Besieging and depriving the Yemeni nation of its resources is a major obstacle on the path of peace and trust building.”

“Aggressors are responsible for refusing to yield to the demands of the Yemeni nation. Any talk about peace and security will have no value as long as the rights of our nation and country are not respected,” Mashat said.

The top Yemeni official further warned against disregard for the Yemeni nation’s demands and emphasized that the demands are legitimate and reasonable.

“The Yemeni nation should not be deceived by those who have become the servants of aggressors and occupiers. Foreign conspiracies will continue, and Yemen is fighting off foreign-backed parties that opposed the September 26 Revolution,” Mashat said.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.