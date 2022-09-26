No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

US, South Korea Launch Naval Drills Hours after North’s Missile Test

US, South Korea Launch Naval Drills Hours after North’s Missile Test
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

South Korea and the United States began their first combined naval exercise near the peninsula in five years on Monday, a day after Pyongyang conducted a ballistic missile launch.

Washington is Seoul's key security ally and stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea.

South Korea's hawkish President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to beef up joint military exercises with the United States, after years of failed diplomacy with North Korea under his predecessor.

“This exercise was prepared to demonstrate the strong will of the South Korea-US alliance to respond to North Korean provocations,” the South's navy said in a statement.

It further added: “The four-day exercise on South Korea's east coast will involve more than 20 vessels and an assortment of aircraft, which will conduct drills on anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare operations, tactical maneuvers and other maritime operations.”

The drills come a day after nuclear-armed Pyongyang conducted another ballistic missile launch, the latest in its record-breaking blitz of weapons tests this year.

Seoul had also detected signs the North was preparing to fire a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile [SLBM], the president's office said Saturday, a weapon Pyongyang last tested in May.

Earlier this month, the North revised its nuclear law, enshrining a "first strike" doctrine and vowing never to give up its nukes.

NorthKorea southkorea UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US, South Korea Launch Naval Drills Hours after North’s Missile Test

US, South Korea Launch Naval Drills Hours after North’s Missile Test

2 hours ago
North Korea Responds to Russian Arms Sales Claims

North Korea Responds to Russian Arms Sales Claims

4 days ago
N Korea Says It Will Never Surrender Nukes or Give Up Right to Self-Defense

N Korea Says It Will Never Surrender Nukes or Give Up Right to Self-Defense

16 days ago
Koreas: South Proposes Meeting with North on Family Reunions

Koreas: South Proposes Meeting with North on Family Reunions

16 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 26-09-2022 Hour: 12:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Turkish FM: We Aim to Hold Meeting Between Russian and Ukrainian Presidents