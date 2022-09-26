US Congresswoman: Biden Could Face Impeachment after November

By Staff, Agencies

Republicans will be pressured to impeach President Joe Biden if their party wins back control of Congress in November’s midterm elections, US Representative Nancy Mace has claimed.

“I believe there’s a lot of pressure on Republicans to have that vote, to put that legislation forward and have that vote,” the South Carolina Republican said on Sunday in an NBC News interview. “I think that is something that some folks are considering.”

Mace, who describes herself as “a conservative who works with Democrats,” has a chance to retain her own seat in Congress after winning her primary election over a challenger who was backed by former President Donald Trump. She raised the ire of Trump supporters by voting to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election and criticizing Trump over the US Capitol riot.

However, Mace voted ‘no’ when Democrats impeached Trump for a second time in January 2021. She told NBC News host Chuck Todd on Sunday that she had voted against Trump’s impeachment because she believed he had been stripped of his right to due process. She added that she would oppose Biden’s impeachment under the same circumstance.

“I’m going to read how that bill is filed, what’s in it, what evidence there was,” Mace said of any impeachment case against Biden. She added, “I typically vote constitutionally, regardless of who’s in power. I want to do the right thing for the long term because this isn’t just about today, tomorrow, this year’s election. This is about the future of democracy.”

Republicans have already filed two impeachment cases against Biden, including one this month, despite knowing that they won’t be able to force a vote in the Democrat-controlled House. The latest articles of impeachment, filed by four GOP lawmakers last week, call for Biden to be removed from office for failing to secure the nation’s borders, mishandling last year’s withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and imposing an unconstitutional ban on evictions.

Mace argued that the major parties need to work together, rather than being driven by people at their far fringes. She called for building consensus on issues that matter most to voters. “That’s where our focus should be at this juncture, as opposed to following a shiny object or chasing that rabbit down a hole. We need to be working together.”