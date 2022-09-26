Poll Finds 56% of Democrats Consider Biden Shouldn’t Run for 2024 Reelection

By Staff, Agencies

A majority of Democratic voters said US President Joe Biden should not run for the White House in 2024, a new poll has found.

The ABC News-Washington Post poll, produced by Langer Research Associates and published on Sunday, showed that 56 percent of Democratic voters oppose Biden’s reelection bid, while 9 percent said they had no opinion.

Just 35 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want Biden, who was the oldest individual to be inaugurated when he was sworn in January 2021, to run for a second term in 2024, according to the poll.

Biden is telling everyone he plans to run for reelection in 2024, but most Democrats aren’t sure he will follow through on that plan. However, Biden's aides have also stressed the president intends to run again in 2024.

“It’s much too early to make that kind of decision,” Biden said when asked about his intentions on CBS’s “60 Minutes” last week, adding that an official announcement would trigger multiple campaign reporting rules.

“I’m a great respecter of fate,” he continued. “And so, what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do.”

Only 39 percent of respondents approve of Biden’s job performance, compared to 53 percent who disapprove, according to the poll.

Biden’s approval rating has remained low for more than a year with inflation near a 40-year high.

Biden has been under attack for his advanced age from Republicans. Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has even suggested that aged politicians in the American government should undergo a "cognitive test."