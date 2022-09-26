‘Israeli’ Forces Storm Al-Quds Neighborhoods, Kidnap Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed the At-Tur and Silwan neighborhoods in the occupied holy city of al-Quds, cracking down on the Palestinian population there.

The swoops took place on Sunday, ahead of upcoming Jewish holidays, which are expected to witness a surge in violations of the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound--Islam's third-holiest site, which is located in al-Quds' Old City--by illegal Zionist settlers.

Reporting the crackdown on At-Tur, the Palestinian Maan news agency said the ‘Israeli’ troops carried out raids throughout the neighborhood, kidnapping Palestinians and throwing teargas canisters at them.

In Silwan, the forces carried out a raid against Ein Al-Lawza, blocking the entrance to the area, assaulting its Palestinian residents, and similarly using teargas against them.

The Zionist occupation regime has warned it would deploy "thousands" of its police forces throughout al-Quds during the upcoming holidays, which fall on September 29 this year.

Also on Sunday, spokesman of Palestinian Hamas resistance movement Abdul-Latif al-Qanou urged Palestinians to converge on the compound in great numbers to confront expected violations of the site by the settlers.

He said the settlers were going to stage "the most serious and extensive violation" of the compound since 1948, when the ‘Israeli’ regime occupied Palestine in a heavily Western-backed war. The pending storming of the compound by the settlers would amount to "a new stage of Judaization" of the site, he added.

The Palestinian resistance, al-Qanou added, would not back down on its "responsibility" concerning what happens at the holy compound either.

The spokesman repeated Hamas' call on Palestinians to "defend" the compound against ‘Israeli’ violations, saying the occupying regime "solely" bears responsibility for whatever, which was going to happen at the site.