40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of International Union of Resistance Clerics

3 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Head of the International Union of Resistance Clerics, His Eminence Sheikh Maher Hammoud.

The meeting was also attended by member of Hezbollah’s Political Council, His Eminence Sheikh Abdul Majid Ammar, and lawyer Mohieddine Hammoud.

The attendees tackled the latest developments on both the national and Islamic arenas in Lebanon and the region.

