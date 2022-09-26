By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah expresses deep sorrow and pain for the tragedy of the sinking of many Lebanese, Palestinian, and Syrian nationals onboard the ‘boat of death’ off the Tartus Seaport, extends the warmest condolences and sympathizes with their families.

Hezbollah prays that Allah lays His mercy upon them, allows them to dwell in His widest paradises, and lays His patience upon their families. It also prays that the wounded be blessed with a speedy recovery, and the missed ones be safe and secure.

Hezbollah praises the direct initiative and exceptional efforts exerted by the Syrian authorities and the specialized apparatuses in the rescue and searching operations, as well as in recovering the bodies, and helping and treating the wounded in the Syrian hospitals. Hezbollah also thanks the Lebanese medical and security apparatuses for their rapid action in the relief and the humanitarian and medical aid.

Hezbollah calls on the Lebanese state to assume its duties towards the people who died or whose lives were harmed as part of this huge tragedy, and to embrace their families amid the harsh living circumstances our country is passing through.

Hezbollah urges all the concerned parties to chase the tradesmen of the ‘boats of death’, deter them, tighten the judiciary penalties against them, and take all the necessary measures to stop, once and for all, the dangerous smuggling operations.