IRG Commanders Praise Raisi’s Speech at UNGA
By Staff, Agencies
A group of Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] commanders appreciated Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi's speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
"Your Excellency's courageous, well-reasoned, and admirable speech at the United Nations once again made the world hear the voice of the honor, authority, and glory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the IRG commanders wrote in a letter to President Raisi.
They further expressed sincere gratitude for Raisi's statements, especially on the issue of the fair demand over the case of the assassination of IRG Quds Force Commander, Lieutenant General Martyr Qassem Soleimani, and second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
Raisi delivered his speech at the United Nations General Assembly last Wednesday during which he stressed that Iran seeks justice in the world, and emphasized that its atomic program is totally peaceful.
He also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran rejects double standards in the field of human rights and wants to preserve the rights of the oppressed people.
Additionally, Raisi recalled that Iran, spearheaded by the top General Qassem Soleimani, defeated the western-created Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorism.
He said Iran seeks justice in the case of General Soleimani's assassination and will sue the perpetrators behind the crime.
