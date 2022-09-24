No Script

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Five Palestinians in the West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped five Palestinians in several areas across the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

“The occupation forces have stormed Balata camp, east of Nablus city, raided the Palestinians’ houses and arrested four of them,” Wafa News Agency reported.

The Zionist occupation forces also kidnapped one Palestinian after raiding his house in the Kafr Ayn village, northwest of Ramallah.

Also on Friday, three Palestinians were kidnapped from the occupied holy city of al-Quds.

