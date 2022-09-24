No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

US Terminates Afghanistan Designation as Major Non-NATO Ally

US Terminates Afghanistan Designation as Major Non-NATO Ally
folder_openAfghanistan access_time 15 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden terminated the designation of Afghanistan as a major non-NATO ally, more than a year after the Taliban took power in Kabul.

In 2012, the United States named Afghanistan a major non-NATO [MNNA] ally, which cleared the way for the two countries to maintain a defense and economic relationship.

The designation gave several facilities and concessions to Afghanistan in terms of defense and security-related assistance and equipment.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, ...I hereby terminate the designation of Afghanistan as a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States for the purposes of the Act and the Arms Export Control Act," Joe Biden said in a presidential memorandum to the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to The Hindu.

The change in Afghanistan's status follows Biden's withdrawal of US troops from the country last year, ending nearly 20 years of war.

Afghanistan Taliban JoeBiden kabul UnitedStates NATO

Comments

  1. Related News
US Terminates Afghanistan Designation as Major Non-NATO Ally

US Terminates Afghanistan Designation as Major Non-NATO Ally

15 minutes ago
Kabul Mosque Blast: At Least Seven Martyred, 41 Injured

Kabul Mosque Blast: At Least Seven Martyred, 41 Injured

15 hours ago
Casualties Confirmed After Blast Near Kabul Mosque

Casualties Confirmed After Blast Near Kabul Mosque

22 hours ago
US Swaps Prisoners with Taliban 

US Swaps Prisoners with Taliban 

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 24-09-2022 Hour: 01:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot