Raisi: Friday Demonstrations Portray Power of Islamic Republic

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi says the nationwide demonstrations in support of the Islamic Republic on Friday portray the power of the establishment.

“The people’s presence today is the power and the honor of the Islamic Republic,” Raisi said on Friday evening, upon returning from New York City, where he attended the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The will of the people in defense of their country nullified the enemies’ plot, the president said.

Iranians across the country took to the streets after Friday prayers to condemn the recent violent riots, which erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old woman lost her life in a hospital in Tehran after her detention by police.

Officials say a thorough investigation into Amini's case is underway.

Violent riots have led to attacks on security officers and acts of vandalism against public property as well as ambulances and police vehicles. According to the IRIB News Agency, over a dozen people were also killed during the street violence. And at least five security personnel have been killed while trying to confront riots in Mashhad, Quchan, Shiraz, Tabriz, and Karaj.

Raisi said Iran’s enemies went to great lengths to silence the voice of the Iranian people during his trip to New York City. However, he said, they failed to fulfill their objective.

The Iranian nation demands the removal of all sanctions and an end to double standards with regard to human rights, Raisi stated.

The UN General Assembly was an opportunity to outline the views of the Islamic Republic, he said.

The Iranian president also touched upon his Thursday meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, where he underscored the need to stop foreign intervention in the internal affairs of other countries. “The United Nations should truly be an organization for nations not that of powers,” Raeisi had told the UN chief in the meeting.

Raisi held several meetings during his five-day stay in New York in addition to addressing the General Assembly. This was Raisi’s first visit to the UN in the capacity of Iran’s president.