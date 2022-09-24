No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Tehran Reacts to Blinken Claims on Human Rights in Iran

folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani reacted to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s baseless claims on human rights in Iran.

"With a despicable human rights record both at home & abroad, how does the US have the audacity to give itself higher moral ground to lecture the world?" Kanaani wrote in a tweet on Friday.

"@SecBlinken needs to remember that he's FM of a state whose police, just in 9 months, has fatally shot 730, many of them black," the top Iranian diplomat added.

Kanaani's remarks came in reaction to Blinken who had claimed that the US “took action today to advance Internet freedom and the free flow of information for the Iranian people, issuing a General License to provide them greater access to digital communications to counter the Iranian government’s censorship."

