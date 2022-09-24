Border Police Arrest Members of Terrorist Team in NW Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the East Azarbaijan Border Guard announced the dismantling of a terrorist team with weapons and ammunition at the border of Khodaafarin.

The terrorist team that intended to conduct acts of sabotage inside the country was arrested and a significant volume of weapons and ammunition were confiscated from them by the border police forces of East Azarbaijan Province, according to Mohammad Ahmadi.

Two terrorists were arrested and two vehicles were seized from them by the police, general Ahmadi said. During the inspection of the confiscated vehicles, significant weapons and ammunition were discovered, including three weapons with cameras, four grenades, and three remote-controlled explosive devices. A number of cameras, tablets, and mobile phones were also discovered and confiscated from them.

The terrorists have been handed to the judiciary authorities as a lawsuit has been filed against them, the general added.

Khodaafarin is village in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan and borders the Azerbaijan Republic.