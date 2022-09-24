No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Border Police Arrest Members of Terrorist Team in NW Iran

Border Police Arrest Members of Terrorist Team in NW Iran
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the East Azarbaijan Border Guard announced the dismantling of a terrorist team with weapons and ammunition at the border of Khodaafarin.

The terrorist team that intended to conduct acts of sabotage inside the country was arrested and a significant volume of weapons and ammunition were confiscated from them by the border police forces of East Azarbaijan Province, according to Mohammad Ahmadi.

Two terrorists were arrested and two vehicles were seized from them by the police, general Ahmadi said. During the inspection of the confiscated vehicles, significant weapons and ammunition were discovered, including three weapons with cameras, four grenades, and three remote-controlled explosive devices. A number of cameras, tablets, and mobile phones were also discovered and confiscated from them.

The terrorists have been handed to the judiciary authorities as a lawsuit has been filed against them, the general added.

Khodaafarin is village in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan and borders the Azerbaijan Republic.

Iran azerbaijan azarbaijan

Comments

  1. Related News
Border Police Arrest Members of Terrorist Team in NW Iran

Border Police Arrest Members of Terrorist Team in NW Iran

one hour ago
Millions of Iranians Hold Nationwide Rallies to Condemn Violent Foreign-backed Riots

Millions of Iranians Hold Nationwide Rallies to Condemn Violent Foreign-backed Riots

11 hours ago
Raisi Meets Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations, Not Powers

Raisi Meets Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations, Not Powers

12 hours ago
Raisi Decries IAEA Probe, US Lack of Good Faith

Raisi Decries IAEA Probe, US Lack of Good Faith

23 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 24-09-2022 Hour: 08:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot