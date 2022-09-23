Sources: “Israel’s” Rafael to Sell Spyder air defense system to UAE

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity has agreed to sell its Spyder air defense system to the United Arab Emirates, marking the first time such a state-owned air defense system is sold to a Gulf country.

According to a report by Reuters, the entity approved a UAE request in the middle of the summer. It was not immediately clear how many interceptors, which are fitted to vehicles and can defend against short to long-range threats, would be supplied, or if any had so far been shipped.

The SPYDER [Surface-to-air PYthon and DERby], is developed by Rafael Advanced Systems and was on display at Dubai’s IDEX 2021 late last year.

The mobile system incorporates Rafael’s advanced Python-5 and I-Derby missiles to provide short, medium, and long-range protection against a range of threats including attack aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, stand-off weapons and more.

The system, which uses electro-optical observation payload and wireless data link communication, can engage multiple threats simultaneously up to 80 kilometers away in all weather conditions.

SPYDER has been sold to several international customers, including the Czech Republic and the Philippines.

The “Israeli” entity and the United Arab Emirates normalized relations in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords and ties have flourished since. Last week UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed was in the entity and met with War Minister Benny Gantz, President Isaac Herzog and so-called Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

“Israeli” military officials have held some 150 meetings with their counterparts in the region and have signed more than USD $3 billion worth of deals since the signing of the Accords in order to increase its military-to-military ties and to sign defense deals.

Trade between the “Israeli” entity and the UAE alone is expected to reach over USD $2 billion in 2022.

At least eight C-17 Globemaster heavy transport aircraft belonging to the United Arab Emirates Air Force landed in the occupied territories in April.

The Boeing C-17A Globemaster III is a four-engine heavy transport aircraft that can accommodate huge payloads of 164,900 pounds, fly 2,400 nautical miles and land on runways in 3,000 feet or less on a small airfield.