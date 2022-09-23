World Should Talk to Putin and Zelensky – Erdogan

By Staff, Agencies

The world is not doing enough to end the conflict in Ukraine, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

International leaders should focus on diplomacy and talk more with both Moscow and Kiev to put an end to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in a peaceful way, Erdogan told journalists in New York on Thursday.

Ankara has always “believed in the power of dialogue and diplomacy,” he said, pointing to Turkey’s mediating efforts in both the Istanbul grain deal between Moscow and Kiev, and the recent prisoner exchange between the two sides. He added that individual efforts of world leaders are not enough.

“The UN could not end the war, could not stop the bloodshed and it could not find a solution to the energy and food crisis,” he said, calling on other world leaders to join Turkey in its diplomatic efforts. Erdogan also offered that he would call Putin and Zelensky and continue his “telephone diplomacy.”

There must be a “joint effort of all world leaders,” and “everyone” should be talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, to “open the door” for diplomacy, he said. Any “negative approaches” to the two leaders will “not bring the result we expect,” but will only bring more death and destruction, Erdogan warned.

Since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the US and its allies in Europe and elsewhere have supported Kiev through financial and military aid. Moscow has repeatedly warned that arms deliveries to Kiev will only prolong the conflict.

Earlier this week, Erdogan told US news program PBS NewsHour that Moscow seeks to end the conflict as soon as possible. He also said that Russia cannot be allowed to keep the territories it has gained since February.