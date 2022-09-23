No Script

“Israeli” Elections: New Poll Shows Netanyahu’s Bloc Earning 62 Knesset Seats

By Staff, Agencies 

A new poll by “Israeli” Channel 14 on Thursday showed the bloc led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu getting 62 seats in the next Knesset elections.

According to the poll, the “Likud” Party would earn 34 seats, “Yesh Atid” would earn 23 seats, the “National Unity Party” would earn 13 seats and the “Religious Zionist party” would earn 12 seats.

Meanwhile, “Shas” would earn nine seats, “United Torah Judaism” would earn seven seats, “Yisrael Beytenu” would earn six seats and Labor, “Meretz”, “Hadash-Ta'al” and “Ra'am” would earn four seats each.

Additionally, on Thursday night, a poll by Channel 13 found that the Netanyahu-led bloc would earn 61 seats, as the “Likud Party” would earn 32 seats, “Yesh Atid” would earn 25 seats, the “Religious Zionist” party would earn 14 seats and the “National Unity Party” would earn 11 seats.

