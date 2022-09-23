No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

‘Red Alert’ Declared in China as Drought Dries Up Country’s Biggest Lake

‘Red Alert’ Declared in China as Drought Dries Up Country’s Biggest Lake
folder_openChina access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The central Chinese province of Jiangxi declared a water supply “red alert” for the first time as a prolonged drought dried up much of the water in the country’s biggest lake.

The provincial government said on Friday that water levels in Poyang Lake, usually a flood outlet for the Yangtze River, had fallen from 19.43 meters to 7.1 meters over the last three months.

The Jiangxi Water Monitoring Centre said the level was expected to fall even further in coming days, given the lack of rain.

Precipitation since July is 60 percent less than it was a year ago, it added.

As many as 267 weather stations across China reported record temperatures in August, and a long dry spell across the Yangtze river basin has hampered hydropower output and hindered crop growth ahead of this season’s harvest.

Though heavy rain has relieved the drought in much of southwest China, central regions continue to suffer, with extremely dry conditions now stretching for more than 70 days in Jiangxi.

A total of 10 reservoirs in neighboring Anhui province have fallen below the “dead pool” level, meaning they are unable to discharge water downstream, the local water bureau said earlier this week.

State weather forecasters have said that drought conditions still prevailed in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze, China’s longest river, and efforts were required to seed clouds and divert water from elsewhere.

China drought

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Red Alert’ Declared in China as Drought Dries Up Country’s Biggest Lake

‘Red Alert’ Declared in China as Drought Dries Up Country’s Biggest Lake

one hour ago
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China

Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China

2 hours ago
Rezvan Missile Speed 8 Times Higher Than Speed of Sound – IRG Chief

Rezvan Missile Speed 8 Times Higher Than Speed of Sound – IRG Chief

2 hours ago
Imam Khamenei’s Message Marking the Sacred Defense Week

Imam Khamenei’s Message Marking the Sacred Defense Week

3 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 23-09-2022 Hour: 10:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot