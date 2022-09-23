- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Palestinian Martyred after Heroic Stabbing Operation Near Ramallah
By Staff, Agencies
At least eight Zionist settlers have sustained injuries in a heroic stabbing operation that was carried out by a Palestinian man on Thursday evening.
The perpetrator of the ‘Israeli’ Beit Sera military checkpoint operation near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank was pronounced martyred later on after being shot dead by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.
The operation took place at a traffic junction lying between the occupied holy city of al-Quds and Tel Aviv.
The Palestinian "got out of his car at a traffic light" and stabbed passengers in nearby cars and used pepper spray against them, according to Reuters.
"A border police officer in plain clothes, who was driving in the area, saw the attack and fired several shots at the suspect, killing him," it said.
‘Israeli’ occupation forces have gunned down scores of Palestinians, both resistance fighters or civilians, across the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year, accusing them of staging ‘attacks’ against the Zionist occupiers.
"Palestinian youths have been escalating their resistance activities across the occupied territories, in response to the settlers’ plans to organize mass raids into the al-Aqsa Mosque," the Palestinian news agency wrote.
The settlers carry out near-daily raids of the mosque's compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site, while enjoying full-fledged armed protection by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.
Comments
- Related News