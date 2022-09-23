No Script

Rezvan Missile Speed 8 Times Higher Than Speed of Sound – IRG Chief

2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Rezvan ballistic missile is capable of entering the atmosphere at a speed that is eight times higher than the speed of sound, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami said on Thursday.

The IRG chief made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a military parade that started across Iran in the morning in commemoration of the Sacred Defense Week which remembers the Iraqi-imposed war against Iran from 1980-88.

The country is a pioneer in the drone area, General Salami underlined.

He said Rezvan is a precision-guided and state-of-the-art missile with a medium ballistic range.

The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] unveiled for the first time a sample of its Sevvom-e Khordad road-mobile medium-range air defense missile system.

Sevvom-e Khordad air defense system is capable of countering different types of air targets including helicopters, fighters, drones, and cruise missiles.

