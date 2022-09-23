- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Imam Khamenei’s Message Marking the Sacred Defense Week
By Khamenei.ir
The following is the text of a message issued on September 22, 2022, by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on the day of commemorating martyrs and self-sacrificing warriors.
In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful
The best, most fitting time to commemorate the memory and names of our dear martyrs and to hear their message is during Sacred Defense Week.
The martyrs’ message is glad tidings for hearts that are ready and ears that listen. Their precious message reminds us that standing up to the Satans of power and oppression will ultimately end in victory and the elimination of fear and grief.
Their message gives us life, strength, and hope. The great nation of Iran and all the free people of the world have a need for their message today and forever.
May God’s greetings be upon our dear martyrs.
Sayyed Ali Khamenei
Sept. 22, 2022
Comments
- Related News