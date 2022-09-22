No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Pakistan Floods Kill Seven More People

By Staff, Agencies

At least seven more people lost their lives and two others sustained injured in monsoon rain-triggered flash floods during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority [NDMA] said.

Five children and a woman were among those who lost their lives in separate flood-related incidents, according to an NDMA report released Wednesday evening, Xinhua reported.

The country's southern Sindh province was the worst-hit region with six killed, followed by the southwestern Balochistan province, which reported one death and two injured, the report said.

The report said 4,481 houses were destroyed and 19,016 livestock animals perished in different parts of Pakistan.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,576, along with 12,862 injured, the NDMA said.

Additionally, 2,014,275 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 1,017,423 livestock animals have perished in the rains across the country, it said.

It further added that 13,093 km-long roads and 392 bridges have been damaged throughout the season.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-governmental organizations were underway in the flood-hit areas.

