Liz Truss Weighs UK Embassy Move from Tel Aviv to Occupied Al-Quds
By Staff, Agencies
British Prime Minister Liz Truss is considering shifting the UK’s embassy in Tel Aviv to the contested occupied holy city of al-Quds – a decision that would follow former US President Donald Trump’s provocative move.
Truss told the Zionist entity’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid she is weighing the relocation during a meeting at the United Nations in New York City on Wednesday, according to news reports.
An unnamed UK government spokesperson was quoted as saying Truss informed Lapid “about her review of the current location of the British embassy in ‘Israel’.”
The Zionist occupation government did not immediately comment on the reporting on Thursday.
The UK has had its ‘Israel’ embassy in Tel Aviv for decades despite the Zionist regime designating the occupied holy city of al-Quds as its self-proclaimed ‘capital.’
