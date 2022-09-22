Reaching Good, Stable Agreement Depends On US, E3 – Iran FM

By Staff, Agencies

Reaching a good and stable agreement depends on goodwill and realism of the United States, and the three European member states of JCPOA, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told his Irish counterpart.

Amir Abdollahian met with Simon Coveney on the sidelines of the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During their meeting, the two diplomats reviewed the latest status of bilateral relations, discussing ways to expand relations in various commercial, economic and political fields as well as JCPOA negotiations to lift sanctions.

There is no obstacle to the promotion of relations between the two countries, Amir Abdollahian said, adding that it is necessary to further expand bilateral relations through diplomatic, parliamentary, and economic contacts.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to reach a good and stable agreement, he underlined, referring to JCPOA talks.

Reaching a good agreement depends on goodwill, and the realism of the United States, and the three European member states of JCPOA, he added.

In light of the nuclear agreement, unilateral sanctions against Iran should be removed and Iran's nuclear accusation file in the International Atomic Energy Agency should be closed, Amir Abdollahian stressed.

For his part, the Irish FM stated that his country has not spared any effort for reaching such an agreement.

He also considered reaching an agreement as a good opportunity for all parties as well as the international community.