Lavrov Names Main Culprit for Global Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

The main cause of the worsening situation in the world is the “persistent desire of the West led by the United States to ensure its global dominance,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday in an exclusive interview with Newsweek. This endeavor is “impossible for obvious reasons,” Lavrov added.

“Those whom we believed to be trustworthy economic partners have chosen illegitimate sanctions and a unilateral break-off of business ties,” Lavrov told the magazine, referring to the US and EU.

Lavrov, who is in New York this week for the 77th UN General Assembly, also discussed the impact of the Western embargo on the Russian economy – and their own. The sanctions appear to be a double-edged sword, he said, as “increasing prices and decreasing incomes are seen in many European countries, as well as energy shortages and threats of social upheaval.”

Affordable Russian energy had enabled EU industry to compete with American companies, but “it looks like this will not be the case anymore, and it has not been our choice,” Lavrov told Newsweek. “If people in the West want to act to the detriment of their own interests, we cannot keep them from doing that.”

After the West wrecked what took decades to build practically overnight, “I do not think that in the foreseeable future they will be able to restore their credibility as business counterparts,” Lavrov said.

Russia will “continue working with those partners who are ready for equal, mutually beneficial cooperation, who have not been affected by anti-Russian hysteria. And they constitute the vast majority of the international community,” according to the foreign minister.

Moscow’s relationship with China, for example, is “characterized by deep mutual trust” and maintaining that strategic partnership is “an absolute foreign policy priority,” Lavrov said.

Washington and its “satellites” are “still living in the day before yesterday, thinking in terms of unipolarity. They cannot accept the fact that the modern world is no longer West-centered. And it will never be again,” the foreign minister added.