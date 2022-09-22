Lebanon Renews Adherence to Rights in Water Resources at UNGA

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati gave a speech before the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday in which he underlined Lebanon’s absolute adherence to its sovereignty, rights, and resources in its regional waters and exclusive economic zone on the level of the country’s maritime border demarcation.

Mikati further expressed Lebanon’s honest desire to reaching a much-anticipated solution, unveiling that tangible progress has been made in this respect, and hopes are harbored that the desired outcome would be reached soon.

The Lebanese premier further tackled the country's continued economic collapse, saying that his government has been working in a number of ways to mitigate the situation, including signing a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund [IMF].

"The road ahead of Lebanon is still arduous, long and full of difficulties. Before we get out of this crisis, we are working with all our minds and determination to overcome it successfully," Mikati said.

Lebanon is in the third year of a financial meltdown that has left an estimated 80 percent of the population living below the poverty line. Since the onset of the crisis in 2019, commercial banks in Lebanon have frozen depositors out of their savings and restricted access to their accounts as part of informal capital controls.