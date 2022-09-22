China Urges US to Stop Looting Syria’s Resources Immediately

By Staff, Agencies

The Chinese government on Wednesday called on the White House to stop looting Syria’s national resources while calling on US authorities to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at the daily press conference that “we call on the US to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, lift unilateral sanctions, and end the theft of Syria’s national resources.”

According to the Asian spokesman, the US government has the duty to investigate the robberies carried out by the intervening military forces, as well as to compensate the damage caused.

In this sense, the diplomat pointed out that “it is not the first time that the United States military has stolen oil from Syria and it seems that they are becoming more uncontrollable.”

From this, he quoted the Syrian Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources, which states that “the US military and the armed forces supported by them exported 82 percent of barrels of Syrian oil in the first half of 2022.”

“The Syrian official announced that as of the end of June, Syria suffered a net loss of $66 billion 18 million due to the US military stealing and illegally selling oil, natural gas and mineral resources from Syria,” the Chinese official continued.

Wenbin recalled that “the number of civilians in need of humanitarian aid in Syria has exceeded 200 million. Attempts by the US military have greatly increased the humanitarian crisis in Syria. Syria, like Afghanistan and Iraq, has been the victim of the order created on the basis of the so-called rules claimed by the US.”

For its part, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights [OHCHR] stated last week that nearly 40 civilian facilities were destroyed or damaged in the fighting by US forces.

In turn, the Syrian Foreign Ministry has denounced the serious damage caused by US forces and their armed groups in the oil and gas sector since the US intervention in the conflict.