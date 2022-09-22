Yemeni Army Holds Military Parade to Exhibit Domestically-made Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

On the occasion of the anniversary of the September 21, 2014 revolution, the Yemeni Army on Wednesday held military parades during which it also displayed new domestically-made missiles to scare off the Saudi-led military coalition.

According to local media, Yemen's new missiles were unveiled during a prominent military parade in the presence of the Commander-in-Chief of the Yemeni Armed Forces and the head of the country's Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat.

The unveiled long-range missiles included "Hatem," "Meraj," "Falaq," "Karar," and "Quds 3" as well as several other sea and air missiles.

In 2014, the people of Yemen led a popular uprising against the Saudi-backed unpopular regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

As protests gripped the country, the Ansarallah resistance movement on September 21 took control of the capital Sanaa following a rapid advance south from their northern stronghold of Saada.

The massively popular protests were against the incompetent and corrupt regime in Sanaa backed by Riyadh.

In a bid to crush the resistance and reinstall the Hadi regime, a Saudi-led coalition launched a ferocious bombing campaign on the neighboring Arab country barely six months later.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

A United Nations-brokered truce came into force in April between the coalition and Ansarullah. The truce has been extended twice ever since.