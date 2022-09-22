Resistance Sole Way to Stop ‘Israeli’ Savagery

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said Lebanon proved that resistance is the only means to stop the ‘Israeli’ regime's savagery and aggression.

Raisi made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting with his Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Iranian president referred to Lebanon as a country at "the forefront of resistance" against the ‘Israeli’ regime, drawing attention to its decades-old history of confronting the occupying entity.

Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement fought off two ‘Israeli’ wars against the country in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the Tel Aviv regime’s military on both occasions.

Hezbollah has vowed to resolutely defend Lebanon in case the regime chose to impose another war on the country.

"Those, who used to consider that the Zionist regime and its supporters could be confronted through [some] means other than resistance, have realized their mistake, and are changing their [respective] approaches," Raisi told Mikati.

The Iranian president added that friction is a "lethal poison" for the region and the resistance movement, stressing that, "The resistance's strategy consists of unity and integrity, [while] the enemy's strategy consists of [sowing] difference and schism."

He then reiterated that the Islamic Republic supports whatever measure and procedure that could contribute to stability and security in Lebanon.

Raisi underlined that the formation of a "powerful and authoritative" government was of great strategic significance for Lebanon, highlighting the importance that unity among all Lebanese ethnicities, religious factions, and groups played in bringing about the prospect.

The enemy, he concluded, was trying to create the impression that the state of affairs in the region favors the United States and the ‘Israeli’ regime. This is while normalization of relations between some regional states and the Zionist regime does not contribute to the occupying regime's security, and even deepens the regional peoples' antipathy towards Tel Aviv, he added.

For his part, Mikati said relationship between Iran and Lebanon was at "a very good" status, saying Beirut had invariably sought to have very favorable ties with Tehran, and expressing his readiness to travel to the Islamic Republic in the near future.