No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Turkish Troops Renew Attacks on Iraq’s Duhok

Turkish Troops Renew Attacks on Iraq’s Duhok
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A security source announced that Turkish fighter jets once again targeted Amadiya city in the north of Iraq's Dohuk province.

The Turkish fighter jets targeted the positions of PKK in northern Dohuk, the source added.

An informed Iraqi source also reported on Monday that several villages in the Dohuk province in northern Iraq came under attack by the Turkish air forces.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Baghdad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating the Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

Baghdad has called Turkey's attacks an example of aggression against Iraqi territory and demanded the withdrawal of its troops from northern Iraq.

Syria Iraq turkey

Comments

  1. Related News
Turkish Troops Renew Attacks on Iraq’s Duhok

Turkish Troops Renew Attacks on Iraq’s Duhok

9 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Regime Rearrests Palestinian Who Went On 141-day Hunger Strike

‘Israeli’ Regime Rearrests Palestinian Who Went On 141-day Hunger Strike

9 hours ago
UN Denies Qatar’s Ambassador Human Rights Post Over Anti-‘Israel’ Tweets

UN Denies Qatar’s Ambassador Human Rights Post Over Anti-‘Israel’ Tweets

9 hours ago
Probe: IOF Killed Palestinian Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh “Intentionally”

Probe: IOF Killed Palestinian Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh “Intentionally”

13 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 21-09-2022 Hour: 03:01 Beirut Timing

whatshot