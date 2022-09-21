No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Regime Rearrests Palestinian Who Went On 141-day Hunger Strike

‘Israeli’ Regime Rearrests Palestinian Who Went On 141-day Hunger Strike
folder_openPalestine access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A former Palestinian detainee who went on a well-publicized 141-day hunger strike prior to his release was rearrested in a ‘Israeli’ occupation forces’ raid overnight Tuesday.

According to Palestinian reports, Hisham Abu Hawash was among 13 people whom the Zionist regime arrested in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds.

There was no immediate comment from the ‘Israeli’ security officials on the matter.

Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old resident of Dura, near al-Khalil, was taken captive in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories under the so-called administrative detention order from October 2020 until February 2022, when the Zionist occupation authorities agreed not to renew his detention as his condition deteriorated.

Abu Hawash’s marathon hunger strike drew intense interest among Palestinians as well as international pressure on the Tel Aviv regime.

When doctors warned that Abu Hawash’s health was deteriorating, the Zionist regime was out under pressure to find a solution, fearing that his death could spark widespread unrest.

According to Physicians for Human Rights, Abu Hawash weighed 86 kilograms before his hunger strike. By December 29, when a doctor visited him on behalf of the organization, he was estimated to weigh just 45 kilograms.

Palestine hungerstrike AdministrativeDetention IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Regime Rearrests Palestinian Who Went On 141-day Hunger Strike

‘Israeli’ Regime Rearrests Palestinian Who Went On 141-day Hunger Strike

9 hours ago
Probe: IOF Killed Palestinian Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh “Intentionally”

Probe: IOF Killed Palestinian Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh “Intentionally”

13 hours ago
Shireen Abu Akleh Assassination: Family Submits Complaint To ICC

Shireen Abu Akleh Assassination: Family Submits Complaint To ICC

one day ago
Al-Quds Schools Students, Parents Protest Against Imposing ‘Israeli’ Curriculum

Al-Quds Schools Students, Parents Protest Against Imposing ‘Israeli’ Curriculum

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 21-09-2022 Hour: 03:01 Beirut Timing

whatshot