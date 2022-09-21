- Home
‘Israeli’ Regime Rearrests Palestinian Who Went On 141-day Hunger Strike
By Staff, Agencies
A former Palestinian detainee who went on a well-publicized 141-day hunger strike prior to his release was rearrested in a ‘Israeli’ occupation forces’ raid overnight Tuesday.
According to Palestinian reports, Hisham Abu Hawash was among 13 people whom the Zionist regime arrested in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds.
There was no immediate comment from the ‘Israeli’ security officials on the matter.
Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old resident of Dura, near al-Khalil, was taken captive in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories under the so-called administrative detention order from October 2020 until February 2022, when the Zionist occupation authorities agreed not to renew his detention as his condition deteriorated.
Abu Hawash’s marathon hunger strike drew intense interest among Palestinians as well as international pressure on the Tel Aviv regime.
When doctors warned that Abu Hawash’s health was deteriorating, the Zionist regime was out under pressure to find a solution, fearing that his death could spark widespread unrest.
According to Physicians for Human Rights, Abu Hawash weighed 86 kilograms before his hunger strike. By December 29, when a doctor visited him on behalf of the organization, he was estimated to weigh just 45 kilograms.
