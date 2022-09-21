Iran Slams West’s “Opportunism, Instrumentalization of Human Rights”

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemns Western countries and their allies for their interventionist attitude towards the Islamic Republic following the "lamentable" recent death of a young Iranian woman.

Speaking on Tuesday, spokesman Nasser Kanani condoled with the family of the deceased woman, Mahsa Amini, who died at the hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station in Tehran.

Following her death, President Ebrahim Raisi immediately ordered relevant Iranian officials to conduct a thorough probe into the incident, demanding that they treat it as "a special case."

Kanani advised the US and its allies against "opportunism and instrumentalization of the issue of human rights" by misusing the incident.

He reminded that the countries, which, themselves, towed a "long history of warmongering and violence" throughout the world, lacked the legitimacy that could authorize them to "moralize others" concerning the human rights.

He said the United States, with its defeated policy of "maximum pressure" and economic terrorism, was, itself, the "biggest violator" of the Iranian nation's rights, adding, Washington, therefore, cannot masquerade as a sympathizer and supporter of the Iranian people by assuming dishonest stances and facing the Islamic Republic with unproven claims.

Based on religious and historical beliefs and values, the human rights is of an "inherent" position for the Islamic Republic, the official asserted.

He denounced the accusing countries for trying to "politicize and objectify" the human rights and for their use of the incident, which is still under investigation, noting, they aim to pursue their political goals and desires against the Iranian government and nation.

Kanani noted that the Islamic Republic's highest executive, judicial, and legislative authorities had ordered a rigorous and transparent investigation into the poignant incident.

The spokesman condemned the Western countries' dual approach and the fact they ignore their allies' continual crimes throughout the world, including the atrocities against the oppressed Palestinian nation.

"This further divulges the West's hypocritical approach towards the human rights," he stated.

Concluding his remarks, Kanani advised these governments to address the woeful situation of the human rights in their own respective countries, rather than trying to "sow sedition" elsewhere.