Lapid Meets with Jordan’s King, Stressing Security

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Tuesday in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

According to a statement released by the entity’s Prime Minister’s Office, Lapid emphasized the need to maintain regional calm amid a spate of attacks ahead of Jewish holidays in the coming weeks.

The “Israeli” entity, he said, will not stand by and allow harm to come to settlers.

This comes after a woman was killed in the central city Tel al-Rish [Holon], with a person of interest named in the suspected attack.

King Abdullah’s office released a statement that the monarch “stressed the need to maintain comprehensive peace in the coming period” to Lapid, as well as “the importance of respecting the historical status quo in ‘Jerusalem’ [al-Quds] and the holy sites for Muslims and Christians.”

In a speech given earlier at the UN General Assembly, Abdullah said al-Quds “must not be a place for hatred and division and, as custodians of ‘Jerusalem’s’ [al-Quds] Muslim and holy sites, we are committed to protecting the historical and legal status quo and to their safety and future.”

Lapid met Abdullah in Jordan in July after taking over from Naftali Bennett as the entity’s prime minister.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also met with Lapid Tuesday.

