Putin Announces Partial Mobilization: Russia To Use All Means If Threatened

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday a partial military mobilization.

In a nationwide address on Wednesday morning, Putin revealed that his Defense Ministry has recommended drawing military reservists into active service, as the country faces a protracted conflict in Ukraine and Donbass.

“A partial military mobilization in Russia is sensible and necessary under the circumstances,” Putin stated, adding that he has already signed an order for the call-up to start on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, he declared that “The armed forces will draw on military reservists only, and provide them with additional training along with all the benefits due to people in active military service.”

In his speech, Putin accused Kiev of backing away from peace talks, acting on direct orders from its Western allies.

“Instead of negotiating, the Ukrainian government has beefed up its military with NATO-trained troops, many of whom are neo-Nazi extremists,” he said, noting that “Western countries are pushing Kiev to transfer hostilities to Russia.”

He also mentioned that “Kiev was reacting positively to Russia’s proposals after start of military operation, but West instructed Ukraine to abandon negotiations. Kiev openly abandoned conflict resolution plans on Donbass and announced claims to obtain nuclear weapons, an attack on Crimea could happen.”

The Russian President further underscored that his country’s forces sent to Ukraine in February have secured a large portion of territory claimed by the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as parts of Ukrainian, and the resulting frontline stretches over 1,000km.

Putin also commented on the upcoming referendums in the two Donbass republics and two regions of Ukraine currently controlled to a large extent by Russian troops. The territories have announced plebiscites on whether become part of Russia, with the ballots scheduled to start on Friday.

Putin said his government will respect the outcome of the four referendums, and provide security for the voting process.

Sending a sounding message to the West, the Russian leader stated: “If its territorial integrity is threatened, Russia will use all available means; this is not a bluff.”