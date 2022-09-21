No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Raisi: No Practical Change in US Behavior Toward Iran Under Biden

Raisi: No Practical Change in US Behavior Toward Iran Under Biden
folder_openIran access_time 15 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says the Biden administration has taken no practical step that would indicate a policy shift toward Iran, despite claiming that it wants to reverse its predecessor’s pressure campaign and rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, on Tuesday in New York on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly session.

“We have so far not observed a practical and serious step that would illustrate a shift in the US behavior and removal of cruel sanctions [against Iran],” despite the fact that the incumbent US administration claims it is opposed to ex-President Donald Trump’s policies.

Raisi blamed Washington’s indecisiveness for the deadlock in the talks over revival of the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

“It was America which withdrew from the JCPOA, not Iran. Even though Iran has stood committed to its obligations, the Western parties to the accord have failed to honor theirs,” the Iranian president pointed out.

Raisi underscored that Tehran’s demands for guarantees from the US before the 2015 deal is restored are absolutely logical given Washington’s track record.

He said the Islamic Republic has kept progressing despite 40 years of pressure and sanctions, proving that the coercive measures are totally ineffective.

Raisi also hailed the friendly relations between Iran and Switzerland, calling for expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, particularly in banking and financial sectors.

For his part, Cassis emphasized that Iran’s and the Middle East region’s security guarantees that of Europe.

He also welcomed further development of monetary and banking cooperation between Bern and Tehran.

“In 2016, a road map was drawn to improve trade relations between the two countries, which we still adhere to. We believe that political and geopolitical hurdles should be overcome in order for cooperation between the two countries to advance,” the Swiss president said.

The United States, under former president Donald Trump, abandoned the Iran deal in May 2018 and reinstated unilateral sanctions that the agreement had lifted.

The talks to salvage the agreement kicked off in the Austrian capital city of Vienna in April last year, months after Joe Biden succeeded Trump, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

Despite notable progress, the US indecisiveness and procrastination caused multiple interruptions in the marathon talks.

Iran JCPOA UnitedStates SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

  1. Related News
Raisi: No Practical Change in US Behavior Toward Iran Under Biden

Raisi: No Practical Change in US Behavior Toward Iran Under Biden

15 minutes ago
US Retreats: Some Satellite Internet Equipment Can Be Exported to Iran

US Retreats: Some Satellite Internet Equipment Can Be Exported to Iran

25 minutes ago
Imam Khamenei Appoints Members of Expediency Council for New Term

Imam Khamenei Appoints Members of Expediency Council for New Term

one hour ago
Raisi Meets Macron, Slams Europe’s ‘Unconstructive’ Anti-Iran Approach At IAEA

Raisi Meets Macron, Slams Europe’s ‘Unconstructive’ Anti-Iran Approach At IAEA

2 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 21-09-2022 Hour: 10:01 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Imam Khamenei: At the beginning of the revolution, the enemies used to incite ethnic groups to destabilize the security of our country. However, after they gave up, they resorted to the military option.
Imam Khamenei: Saddam’s regime leaned on the Western regimes, so he attacked the Eastern ones.
Imam Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution formed not only a political loss for a specific era in the life of arrogant powers, but rather a threat to the imperial regimes.
Imam Khamenei: The global arrogance such as America, the West and the Soviet Union formed a major front in supporting Saddam in his war on Iran.
Imam Khamenei: We must unveil the truths of the Holy Defense period that are not known to many young people