US Occupation Forces Continue Looting Syrian Resources
Syria one hour ago

By Staff, SANA
The US occupation forces looted new quantities of Syrian oil via 60 tankers, bringing them out to their bases north of Iraq.
Local sources in al- Yarubiyah town of Hasaka eastern countryside told state-run SANA news agency that the US occupation took out a convoy of 60 tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil into the Iraqi borders.
Over the past two days, the US occupation has taken out 83 trucks, including scores of tankers, loaded with Syrian oil via the illegitimate al-Mahmoudiya and al-Walid crossings.
