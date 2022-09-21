No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Imam Khamenei Appoints Members of Expediency Council for New Term

Imam Khamenei Appoints Members of Expediency Council for New Term
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Republic His Eminence Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed the members of the Expediency Council on Tuesday for the next 5-year period.

In a decree he issued on Tuesday, Imam Khamenei described the Expediency Council as one of the most important legal institutions in the Islamic Republic which has two major duties: Resolving the differences or conflicts between the parliament and the Guardian Council and playing a special and effective role in determining the Establishment's general policies, which includes the most strategic decisions in administrating the country's affairs.

Former Judiciary chief Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani has remained as the chairman of the council.

Members of the council are chosen by the Leader every five years.

Iran expediency council ImamKhamenei

Comments

  1. Related News
Imam Khamenei Appoints Members of Expediency Council for New Term

Imam Khamenei Appoints Members of Expediency Council for New Term

one hour ago
Raisi Meets Macron, Slams Europe’s ‘Unconstructive’ Anti-Iran Approach At IAEA

Raisi Meets Macron, Slams Europe’s ‘Unconstructive’ Anti-Iran Approach At IAEA

2 hours ago
Iranian, Qatari FMs Discuss JCPOA Revival Talks, Vow to Expand Mutual Ties

Iranian, Qatari FMs Discuss JCPOA Revival Talks, Vow to Expand Mutual Ties

one day ago
Raisi: Human Knowledge ’Proud of Iranian Scientists’

Raisi: Human Knowledge ’Proud of Iranian Scientists’

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 21-09-2022 Hour: 10:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Imam Khamenei: At the beginning of the revolution, the enemies used to incite ethnic groups to destabilize the security of our country. However, after they gave up, they resorted to the military option.
Imam Khamenei: Saddam’s regime leaned on the Western regimes, so he attacked the Eastern ones.
Imam Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution formed not only a political loss for a specific era in the life of arrogant powers, but rather a threat to the imperial regimes.
Imam Khamenei: The global arrogance such as America, the West and the Soviet Union formed a major front in supporting Saddam in his war on Iran.
Imam Khamenei: We must unveil the truths of the Holy Defense period that are not known to many young people